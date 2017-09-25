Finance minister Hammond says he backs May '100 percent'

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Monday that he was fully behind Prime Minister Theresa May following a media report that he had previously offered to support a potential leadership challenge by foreign secretary Boris Johnson.

“We are all behind her. I am personally 100 percent behind her,” Hammond said in a television interview during a visit to Scotland.

“I think we owe it to the British people to focus on that job in hand and get us through to a Brexit that is good for Britain and good for Britain’s future.”

The Sunday Times had reported that in the early hours of the morning after June’s national election, Hammond had offered to support Johnson if he challenged May for the leadership of the Conservative Party.