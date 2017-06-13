PM May's talks with DUP going well, will continue on Tuesday - Conservative source

LONDON (Reuters) - Talks between British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives and Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on a deal to support May's minority government are going well and will continue on Tuesday, a senior Conservative source said.

May met with DUP leader Arlene Foster at her Downing Street office earlier on Tuesday. The pair left separately, with May going to parliament for the election of the House of Commons speaker.

"They are ongoing, it hasn't broken up for the day. I'm not putting any timescale on when it will be done," the source told Reuters. "They are going well."

May is due to travel to Paris later on Tuesday to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron but a representative for her Conservatives will continue the talks with the DUP, the source said.