FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
PM May's talks with DUP going well, will continue on Tuesday - Conservative source
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
Lithium processors prepare to meet demand of electric cars
business
Lithium processors prepare to meet demand of electric cars
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#UK Top News
June 13, 2017 / 2:27 PM / 2 months ago

PM May's talks with DUP going well, will continue on Tuesday - Conservative source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Talks between British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives and Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on a deal to support May's minority government are going well and will continue on Tuesday, a senior Conservative source said.

May met with DUP leader Arlene Foster at her Downing Street office earlier on Tuesday. The pair left separately, with May going to parliament for the election of the House of Commons speaker.

"They are ongoing, it hasn't broken up for the day. I'm not putting any timescale on when it will be done," the source told Reuters. "They are going well."

May is due to travel to Paris later on Tuesday to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron but a representative for her Conservatives will continue the talks with the DUP, the source said.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.