FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Davos
Markets
The Trump Effect
Reuters Backstory
Autos
Sport
Entertainment
#Business News
January 24, 2018 / 9:51 AM / a day ago

Sterling briefly breaks through $1.41 after UK employment data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling jumped to above $1.41 on Wednesday after unexpectedly strong UK employment data helped the pound extend a recent rally to its highest levels since the vote to leave the European Union.

The British currency GBP=D3 rose as high as $1.4118, up 0.8 percent on the day. It also hit a six-week high of 87.58 pence per euro EURGBP=D3.

    British government bond prices extended their fall after the labour market data and were down 29 ticks at 0938 GMT, roughly doubling their earlier decline. The yield on 10-year gilts hit its highest level since late October at 1.389 percent, up 3 basis points on the day. UK10YT=RR

    The internationally focused FTSE 100 .FTSE was down 0.5 percent at a session low after official data showed that UK employment surged to a record high and regular wages rose at their fastest rate in almost a year.

    Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Additional reporting by William Schomberg and Julien Ponthus; Editing by Jemima Kelly

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.