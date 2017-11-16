FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British Land's half-year net asset value rises
Sections
Featured
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
central bankers
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
economy
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
health
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 16, 2017 / 7:47 AM / Updated a day ago

British Land's half-year net asset value rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Property company British Land (BLND.L) on Thursday reported a rise in net asset value, adding to signs that property demand from companies continues to hold up ahead of Britain’s exit from the European Union.

EPRA net asset value, a key industry metric that reflects the value of a firm’s buildings, rose 2.6 percent to 939 pence per share in the six months ended Sept. 30.

The company, which owns the Meadowhall shopping center in Sheffield and office property at Paddington Central in London, reported underlying profit of 198 million pounds ($261 million) for the half-year ended Sept. 30.

Underlying profit was 199 million pounds in the same period last year.

“British Land’s continuing focus on three major London campuses has underpinned strong occupier demand during the period,” the company said.

The property developer also increased its half-year dividend by 3 percent to 15.04 pence per share.

Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.