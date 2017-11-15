Bunge restructures operations into regions from business units

(Reuters) - U.S. agricultural giant Bunge Ltd (BG.N) said on Wednesday it would reshuffle its business structure from five operating units to three regions - North America, South America, and Europe and Asia.

Todd Bastean will be president of North America, Pierre Mauger for Europe and Asia, and Raul Padilla will head South America and Sugar and Bioenergy, Bunge said.

The appointments are effective Jan. 1 and the three executives will report to Chief Executive Soren Schroder, Bunge said.