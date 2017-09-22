FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Central Asia Metals to buy Lynx Resources for $402.5 million
September 22, 2017 / 6:58 AM / in a month

Central Asia Metals to buy Lynx Resources for $402.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Kazakhstan-focused copper miner Central Asia Metals (CAML.L) said it would buy Bermuda-based Lynx Resources Ltd in a $402.5 million reverse-takeover deal from its owners.

The acquisition would be funded by a mix of debt and cash, Central Asian Metals said on Friday.

The zinc miner is owned by Bermuda-based fund Orion Co-Investments III L.P. and Swiss PE firm Fusion Capital AG.

The deal is expected to be both earnings- and cash-flow-per-share-accretive in the first full year, the company said.

Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

