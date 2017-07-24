Campari sells Carolans, Irish Mist brands for $165 million

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian beverage group Davide Campari (CPRI.MI) has sold its Carolans and Irish Mist brands to U.S. based group Heaven Hill Brands for $165 million, the group said on Monday.

The transaction is part of Campari's broader strategy to streamline its brand portfolio and will also help the company cut its financial debt, which rose last year after the acquisition of French liqueur Grand Marnier.

Since the beginning of 2016 Campari, the sixth largest premium spirits group in the world, has sold non-strategic assets for a total value of around 260 million euros ($303 million), CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz said in a statement.

As a part of the deal, Campari will enter into a multi-year exclusive agreement to continue to distribute Carolans and Irish Mist outside the United States.