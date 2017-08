FILE PHOTO: A barman open a new bottle of Campari in a bar downtown Milan, February 29, 2016.

MILAN (Reuters) - An unnamed investor in Italy's Campari (CPRI.MI) has sold a 1.95 percent stake in the beverage company at 6.10 euros ($6.8) per share, a market source said on Friday.

The sale was carried out by Nomura, a second source said.

Campari was not immediately available for a comment.

At 0900 GMT Campari shares were down 2.37 percent at 6.19 euros.