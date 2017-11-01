FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Canada's Poloz: NAFTA to delay investment decisions
#Business News
November 1, 2017 / 9:28 PM / in 13 hours

Bank of Canada's Poloz: NAFTA to delay investment decisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The uncertainty around renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement means companies will hold off to make investment decisions down the road, rather than today, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said on Wednesday.

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz takes part in a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Poloz, speaking to lawmakers for a second day in a row, reiterated that the central bank was more focused on the downside risks to inflation and highlighted the unknown factors that will keep the bank cautious on rates for now after two hikes earlier this year.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr and Andrea Hopkins; editing by Diane Craft

