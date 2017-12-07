Canada building permits rise in October on commercial, residential plans

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits rose more than expected in October, driven by increased construction intentions for commercial and residential buildings, data from Statistics Canada showed on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: New condominium towers are seen under various stages of construction in the Yaletown district of downtown Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada November 19, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

The 3.5 percent overall increase from September exceeded economists’ forecasts for a gain of 1.5 percent. September was upwardly revised to 4.9 percent from a previously reported 3.8 percent.

Non-residential building permits jumped 5.5 percent, led by intentions for commercial buildings, as Quebec and Ontario planned more warehouses and office buildings. Both provinces have seen their unemployment rates fall as their economies have picked up.

Permits for industrial buildings also rose 14.2 percent on construction intentions for factories and plants in Alberta, which is recovering from the oil price shock two years ago.

Residential permits rose 2.3 percent after three consecutive months of declines. In Ontario, single-family building permits rose 3.3 percent, while multi-family permits surged 23 percent on townhouses and condominiums.

It was the first time since May that residential permits have increased in Ontario. Toronto home sales and prices have fallen since the provincial government announced measures in April to cool the real estate market but there have been recent signs that the market is stabilizing after a weak summer.