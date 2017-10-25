French parliament to ratify CETA trade deal in 2018: minister

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s parliament is expected to ratify the CETA trade deal with Canada around the second half of 2018, French Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot told reporters on Wednesday.

The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) is the first major trade deal the European Union has signed up to since it began implementing its South Korea agreement in 2011.

CETA will abolish some 98 percent of customs duties, open up public tenders to companies and allow the EU to export more cheese and wine and Canada more pork and beef in quotas that expand over the next six years.