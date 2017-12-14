FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TSX in broad retreat led by Cenovus, other energy stocks
Sections
Featured
Disney buying Fox film and TV units for $52 billion
business
Disney buying Fox film and TV units for $52 billion
Disorderly Brexit risk reduced by EU talks progress - BoE
central banks
Disorderly Brexit risk reduced by EU talks progress - BoE
Six months on, Grenfell fire survivors weep at London memorial
uk
Six months on, Grenfell fire survivors weep at London memorial
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 14, 2017 / 12:54 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

TSX in broad retreat led by Cenovus, other energy stocks

Alastair Sharp

2 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Thursday in a broad retreat from an all-time high hit a day earlier, as financial stocks and energy companies weighed, with Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO) down sharply after announcing a fresh round of job cuts.

The Toronto Stock Exchange sign is seen in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

* The energy group retreated 1.4 percent overall despite higher global oil prices, with Cenovus down 5.1 percent to C$11.26 as the oil sands company also announced the departure of three senior executives.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closes down 120.13 points, or 0.74 percent, at 16,016.46.

* All 10 of the index’s main sectors fell, with decliners outnumbering advancers by a ratio of 2.7-to-1 overall.

    * The financials group, which accounts for more than a third of the index’s weight, lost 0.6 percent.

    * Drug company Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO) fell 11.3 percent to C$25.11 after JPMorgan cut the stock to “underweight.”

    * Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) lost 1.9 percent to C$3.07 after the plane and train maker forecast 2018 revenue well short of analysts’ estimates.

    * The largest percentage gainer was Mitel Network Corp (MNW.TO), which rose 10.7 percent to C$10.46 after brokerage Craig-Hallum started coverage with a “buy” recommendation.

    Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Susan Thomas and Meredith Mazzilli

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.