FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TSX up most in two months as energy stocks rally
Sections
Featured
Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
Technology
Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
Preserving ancient Mayan culture through Google
Lifestyle
Preserving ancient Mayan culture through Google
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 30, 2017 / 12:52 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

TSX up most in two months as energy stocks rally

Alastair Sharp

2 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index had its biggest one-day gain in more than two months on Thursday, with energy shares rallying as OPEC members extended output cuts and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) rising after forecast-busting earnings.

FILE PHOTO - A man walks past an old Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) sign in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 99.76 points, or 0.62 percent, at 16,067.48. Seven of its 10 main groups finished higher, with advancers outnumbering decliners by a 4.5-to-1 ratio.

* The energy group climbed 2.2 percent, with crude prices boosted by a deal among OPEC members and other oil producers to extend output cuts until the end of 2018.

* Pipeline operator Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) jumped 6.3 percent to C$48.65 after saying it plans to sell C$3 billion of assets.

* Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), the country’s second-biggest bank, lost 2.4 percent to C$73.24 as lower investment banking revenue contributed to a fourth-quarter earnings miss, while No. 5 lender Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) rose 2.9 percent to C$118.14 after its earnings exceeded expectations.

* Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO) slumped 16.1 percent to C$7.52 in heavy volume after the diversified base metals miner lowered production guidance for 2018 at a flagship copper mine and several analysts cut their recommendations and target prices on the stock.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.3 percent.

Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.