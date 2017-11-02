FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian Natural Resources posts profit on higher production, prices
Sections
Featured
May replaces defence minister in growing harassment scandal
politics
May replaces defence minister in growing harassment scandal
Commentary: Northern Ireland crisis risks UK unity
uk
Commentary: Northern Ireland crisis risks UK unity
A century on, Balfour Declaration stirs celebration and mourning in Middle East
israel
A century on, Balfour Declaration stirs celebration and mourning in Middle East
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 2, 2017 / 9:21 AM / in a day

Canadian Natural Resources posts profit on higher production, prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO) on Thursday reported a third-quarter profit, rebounding from a year-ago loss, helped by higher production and average realized prices for crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL).

Oil and natural gas production rose 40.9 percent to 1.04 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the quarter, Canada’s largest independent petroleum producer said.

The realized price of crude oil and NGL averaged C$46.30, an increase of 16.8 percent from the year-ago quarter.

The attempt by OPEC and other major producers to counter the U.S. boom in shale, through a combined cut in production since the start of the year, lifted oil prices by 15 percent in the past three months.

The Calgary-based company reported net income of C$684 million, or 56 Canadian cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of C$326 million, or 29 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri, Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.