FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 days ago
Canon lifts annual profit forecast on recovery in printer sales
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 27, 2017 / 6:13 AM / 11 days ago

Canon lifts annual profit forecast on recovery in printer sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Canon cameras with lenses are pictured at the stand of Japanese camera maker Canon on the press day of the world's largest fair for imaging in Cologne September 17, 2012.Ina Fassbender/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Canon Inc raised its annual operating profit forecast on Thursday in its second upward revision this year, helped by a recovery in printer sales.

The company, which also makes copiers and cameras, forecast profit of 330 billion yen ($3 billion) for the year through December, up from 270 billion yen estimated three months prior.

That compares with an average forecast of 297.14 billion yen from 21 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also said second-quarter operating profit climbed 40.4 percent to 96.3 billion yen, beating the 81 billion yen average of five analyst estimates.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.