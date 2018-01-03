Cargill reports 6 percent drop in quarterly profit

(Reuters) - Global commodities trader Cargill Inc [CARG.UL] on Wednesday reported a 6 percent drop in its quarterly profit, hurt by lower poultry sales and a weak environment for grains.

FILE PHOTO: A Cargill logo is pictured on the Provimi Kliba and Protector animal nutrition factory in Lucens, Switzerland, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Cargill and its rivals Archer Daniels Midland Co, Bunge Ltd and Louis Dreyfus Co [LOUDR.UL] - known as the ABCD of global grain trading giants - have been trying to diversify their operations, as a global glut have brought down grain prices.

Cargill announced investments of about $1 billion during the second quarter, including acquisitions, joint ventures and investments in facilities.

The privately held company said net income fell to $924 million in the quarter ended Nov. 30 from $986 million, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Cargill reported a quarterly net income of $948 million, down from $1.03 billion a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $29.2 billion, helped by a rise in sales of Cocoa, chocolate and other food ingredients.