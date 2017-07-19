FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 days ago
Brazil development bank to buy Rio sanitation company, privatize it: source
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 19, 2017 / 9:23 PM / 18 days ago

Brazil development bank to buy Rio sanitation company, privatize it: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The state development bank BNDES headquarters (R) is pictured next to the Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters (L) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 12, 2017.Ricardo Moraes

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's government has authorized the state development bank BNDES to acquire the control of Rio de Janeiro state's sanitation company Cedae for 3 billion reais ($953 million), a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

After acquiring control of Cedae, BNDES will organize a sale process for it, the source said, asking for anonymity because the plans were still private. The agreement was first reported on Wednesday by G1, the portal for the Globo TV network.

($1 = 3.1486 reais)

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.