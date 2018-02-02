FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018

Charter Communications profit surges on $9.3 billion tax reform benefit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. cable operator Charter Communications Inc (CHTR.O) said on Friday its quarterly profit surged due to a $9.3 billion benefit related to the recent changes in U.S. corporate tax laws.

    Charter’s net income rose to $9.55 billion, or $34.56 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $454 million, or $1.67 per share, a year earlier.

    Total revenue rose 3.2 percent to $10.60 billion, helped by strong growth in its residential services business that includes video, internet and voice services.

    Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
