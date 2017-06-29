FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Charter testing new streaming service for non-cable subscribers
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
sports
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
June 29, 2017 / 9:30 PM / a month ago

Charter testing new streaming service for non-cable subscribers

Anjali Athavaley

2 Min Read

A Charter Communications company service van is pictured in Pasadena, California U.S., January 26, 2017.Mario Anzuoni

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Cable provider Charter Communications Inc said on Thursday that it was testing a new streaming service for consumers who want a cheaper alternative to a traditional cable television package.

The company is testing a service called Spectrum Stream with a group of its current internet customers "to see if this smaller package resonates with a certain segment of non-video customers," Charter said in a statement.

It will include local broadcast channels and 25 cable networks as well as options for additional news, sports and premium channels. The service can be streamed on mobile devices and does not require a set-top box.

Cable companies have been launching slimmed-down bundles as more consumers opt to cut the cord in favor of cheaper streaming alternatives. Sources told Reuters in March that Comcast Corp, the biggest U.S. cable provider, was planning to rebrand and expand a streaming video option aimed at its broadband subscribers after giving it a trial run in Boston and Chicago.

Reporting by Anjali Athavaley

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.