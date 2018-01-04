FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Union at Chile Lomas Bayas mine far from deal with Glencore
Sections
Featured
Britain needs "latte levy" on disposable coffee cups, say MPs
Environment
Britain needs "latte levy" on disposable coffee cups, say MPs
Apple and researchers eye patches to solve Intel chip flaws
Technology
Apple and researchers eye patches to solve Intel chip flaws
Smith and Khawaja frustrate England in Sydney
Sport
Smith and Khawaja frustrate England in Sydney
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 4, 2018 / 1:52 PM / a day ago

Union at Chile Lomas Bayas mine far from deal with Glencore

Antonio De la Jara

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Unionized workers at Glencore Plc’s (GLEN.L) Lomas Bayas copper mine in Chile rejected a final contract offer and began government-facilitated mediation on Thursday to avoid a strike, the union said, adding that they were still far from agreement.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Glencore is seen in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer/File Photo

Union president Pedro Valdivia said workers agreed to lay down tools on Jan. 10 if no agreement was reached during the mediation.

New labor laws and rising copper prices have emboldened miners throughout Chile, the world’s top producer of the red metal.

“The atmosphere is tense. For now, we’re far from reaching a deal,” Valdivia said in an interview.

Glencore did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A 105-member union at Teck Resources Ltd’s (TECKb.TO) Quebrada Blanca mine walked off the job for a week last month.

    In late November, workers at BHP’s (BHP.AX) Escondida mine, the world’s largest, also put down their tools for 24-hours following layoffs there.

    Chile’s National Mining Society (Sonami) has said more than 30 pending negotiations over expiring workers’ contracts in 2018 could curb output if strikes continue to hit the sector.

    Lomas Bayas produced 67,000 tonnes of copper between January and October of 2017.

    Reporting by Antonio De la Jara, writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Andrew Hay

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.