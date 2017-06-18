FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 17, 2017 / 11:58 PM / 2 months ago

Chile rains leave four dead, thousands homeless

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A herd of sheep is seen, after great snowfall at the outskirts of Coyhaique city, south of Chile June 16, 2017.Alvaro Vidal

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Intense rains and snowstorms in central and southern Chile have left four people dead and nearly 3,000 homeless, as well as hundreds of thousands without power, authorities said on Saturday.

Slideshow (6 Images)

Most of those displaced live in the southern region of Biobio, where rivers overflowed and 34,000 lost power. Authorities said they were continuing to monitor the storm front, which first hit the country on Thursday night.

The South American country's largest copper mines, mostly located in the north, have not reported any impact on operations from the storm. Chile is the world's largest producer of the red metal.

Reporting by Fabián Andrés Cambero; Writing by Luc Cohen

