GM says China September vehicle sales up 6.6 percent year on year
October 11, 2017 / 6:16 AM / 10 days ago

GM says China September vehicle sales up 6.6 percent year on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - General Motors Co’s vehicle sales in China rose 6.6 percent in September from a year earlier to 366,305 vehicles, following a 12 percent increase in August and a 6.3 percent increase in July, the Detroit automaker said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - The GM logo is seen in Warren, Michigan, U.S. on October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

GM has seen sales growth pick up, helped by a slate of new or significantly redesigned models such as the Chevy Equinox, Baojun 510 and the Baojun 310, after a weak first half of the year where sales dipped 2.5 percent.

GM’s January-September sales totaled 2.75 million vehicles, a 1.1 percent gain from the same period a year ago.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
