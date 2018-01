SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - General Motors Co’s (GM.N) sales in China rose 13.1 percent in December from a year ago to 491,702 vehicles, having increased 13 percent in November, the company said on Thursday.

Workers work on Baojun cars at a final assembly plant operated by General Motors Co and its local joint-venture partners in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, December 27, 2017. Picture taken December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

The Detroit automaker’s sales volume in 2017 totaled 4.04 million vehicles, up 4.4 percent from the same period a year ago. Its sales grew 7.1 percent in 2016.