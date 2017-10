FILE PHOTO: A sign is painted on a parking space for electric cars inside a car park in Hong Kong January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state planner has begun drafting a strategy to spur development of intelligent cars in the world’s top automotive market, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

National Development and Reform Commission spokeswoman Meng Wei told reporters at a briefing the strategy will lay out key goals and a roadmap for “innovative development” of intelligent vehicles.