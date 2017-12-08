Nissan premium brand Infiniti's November global sales up 4 percent

BEIJING (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) premium brand Infiniti recorded global sales growth of 4 percent in November from the same period a year earlier to 20,790 vehicles, showed an unpublished news release viewed by Reuters.

The Infiniti QX50 VC-Turbo is seen in Torrance, California U.S. November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Volume in the first 11 months of this year grew 8 percent to 221,204 vehicles, the news release showed.

January-November sales were relatively strong in the United States and China, with volume increasing 14 percent in the U.S. to 137,036 vehicles and 15 percent in China to 42,585 vehicles.

Christian Meunier, head of Infiniti’s global sales operations and marketing, told Reuters that sales volume this year will likely beat last year’s 230,000 vehicles.

“Infiniti is on track to set a new record for global sales this year,” Meunier said.