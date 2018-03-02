Honda February China vehicle sales fall 5.9 percent year-on-year

BEIJING (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co’s sales in China fell 5.9 percent in February from a year earlier to 77,065 vehicles, after climbing 10.9 percent in January, the company said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A member of staff cleans Honda Avancier SUV after it was presented during Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Sales volume during the first two months of 2018 totaled 203,239 vehicles, up 3.9 percent from the same period a year ago.

Last year Honda’s sales rose 15.5 percent from a year earlier to 1.44 million vehicles, compared to the 3 percent growth in overall auto sales the market saw in 2017.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) estimates China’s overall vehicles sales to grow a relatively lackluster 3 percent this year, the same as in 2017 but significantly below the stellar 13.7 percent gain in 2016.