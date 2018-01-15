FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to block cryptocurrency platforms that allow centralized trading: Bloomberg
#Technology News
January 15, 2018 / 12:04 PM / a day ago

China to block cryptocurrency platforms that allow centralized trading: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese authorities plan to block domestic access to Chinese and offshore cryptocurrency platforms that allow centralized trading, Bloomberg reported Monday citing sources.

FILE PHOTO: A collection of Bitcoin (virtual currency) tokens are displayed in this picture illustration taken December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Illustration/File Photo

Chinese authorities will also target individuals and companies that provide market-making, settlement and clearing services for centralized trading, Bloomberg reported.

Last year, Chinese regulators banned initial coin offerings, shut down local cryptocurrency trading exchanges and limited bitcoin mining - but activity in the cryptocurrency and bitcoin space has continued through alternative channels in China despite the crackdown.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
