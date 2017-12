BEIJING (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond said that China and the United Kingdom have agreed to accelerate preparations for a London-Shanghai stock connect program.

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond and Chinese Vice Premier Ma Kai pose with delegates during the UK-China Economic Financial Dialogue at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China December 16, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool

Hammond was speaking at a press conference in Beijing.

In September, Britain and China agreed to carry out a feasibility study the connect scheme, but did not provide further details.