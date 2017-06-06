FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
China City Construction warns of debt repayment problems
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
Sport
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 6, 2017 / 1:16 AM / 2 months ago

China City Construction warns of debt repayment problems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The China City Construction Holding Group, a state-owned infrastructure and property developer, has warned it is facing cash flow problems and could struggle to repay debts due on June 12.

The Beijing-based firm is also facing several lawsuits from creditors and some of its bank accounts have been frozen, it said in a statement to the Shanghai Clearing House late on Monday.

It issued bonds worth 1.5 billion yuan ($220.5 million) in 2014 with an interest rate of 7 percent. Repayment of the principle and interest is due this month, but China City Construction said its "financing channels have been restricted".

China City Construction had previously failed to make interest payments on a medium term note due on March 1 this year.

The firm reported total assets of 103 billion yuan at the end of 2015.

Reporting by David Stanway and Winni Zhou; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.