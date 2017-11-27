FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese yuan stable and at 'acceptable level': PM
#Business News
November 27, 2017 / 12:18 PM / a day ago

Chinese yuan stable and at 'acceptable level': PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - China's yuan currency CNY= is stable and at an acceptable level despite volatility in global markets, Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends the China-CEEC Economic and Trade Forum in Budapest, Hungary November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

“In the next five years China wants to import $5 trillion worth of goods. Our investments will total $700 billion,” he told a news conference during the sixth Summit of Heads of Government of Central and Eastern European countries and China.

“That is naturally coupled with appropriate reserves and a stable currency that is at an acceptable level despite volatility in international markets,” he added.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai; editing by Mark Heinrich

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai; editing by Mark Heinrich
