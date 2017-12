BEIJING (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China rose 90.7 percent year-on-year to 124.92 billion yuan ($18.90 billion), the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

In the first 11 months, FDI rose 9.8 percent to 803.62 billion.

In January-November, overseas direct investment (ODI) fell 33.5 percent to $107.55 billion.