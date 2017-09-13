FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to propose measures to further promote foreign investment
#Business News
September 13, 2017 / 11:29 AM / in a month

China to propose measures to further promote foreign investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s cabinet will ask the commerce ministry to propose measures to further promote foreign investment, state radio said in a report on Wednesday on a cabinet meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

The report did not give any details.

This year, Chinese officials have periodically said there is a need to attract more investment from overseas.

Foreign direct investment into China in January-July fell 1.2 percent from a year earlier to 485.42 billion yuan ($72.66 billion), the commerce ministry said on Aug. 15.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk

