China's economy still facing relatively large downward pressure: banking regulator
November 29, 2017 / 3:00 AM / in a day

China's economy still facing relatively large downward pressure: banking regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s economy is still facing relatively large downward risks that may become apparent by early 2018, a senior official of the banking regulator said on Wednesday.

A man rides an electric tricycle past residential apartment blocks under construction on the outskirts of Beijing, China, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Yu Xuejun, head of the China Banking Regulatory Commission’s regulatory board for key state-owned financial institutions, said during a event hosted by Caijing that China’s economic stimulus measures have been overly strong, resulting in asset bubbles.

Reporting by Elias Glenn and Ma Rong; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
