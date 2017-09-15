China consumer, producer inflation to remain at reasonable levels: state planner

BEIJING (Reuters) - A pick-up in China’s inflation during August was due mainly to short-term pressures and the headline consumer price index and producer price index levels will remain within a reasonable range, the country’s state planner said on Friday.

China’s producer price inflation accelerated to a four-month high in August while consumer inflation reached a seven-month high, both at a faster-than-expected pace. But analysts have said that price gains still remain modest and there is little pressure on the central bank to tighten policy further.