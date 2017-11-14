FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stats bureau says fixed-asset investment growth could quicken
Sections
Featured
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
economy
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Middle East
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Italy's election pits populists against populists
euro zone
Italy's election pits populists against populists
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 14, 2017 / 2:44 AM / Updated a day ago

China stats bureau says fixed-asset investment growth could quicken

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s fixed-asset investment growth could quicken, the country’s statistics bureau said on Tuesday, after a deceleration in January-October suggested Beijing has pared back some stimulus.

Fixed-asset investment growth slowed to 7.3 percent in the first 10 months, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said earlier in the day. Analysts had expected a rise of 7.4 percent.

The economy was resilient in the first half partly due to a government-led infrastructure spending spree. But growth has since slowed as Beijing reined in a red-hot property market and cracked down on lending to fend off financial risks.

Economic growth is within a reasonable range, Liu Aihua, a spokeswoman at NBS, told reporters.

Gross domestic product grew 6.8 percent in the third quarter, a touch slower than the 6.9 percent pace in the first two quarters.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.