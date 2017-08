Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks with Ryan Lance, Chairman and CEO of CononoPhillips, at Zhongnanhai Leadership Compound in Beijing, China June 20, 2017. REUTES/Fred Dufour/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will bolster efforts to stabilize and improve the trajectory of its economy, state radio on Monday quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying.

Li also asked China's telecom companies, including China Mobile (0941.HK), China Unicom (0762.HK) and China Telecom (0728.HK), to keep cutting internet fees while raising internet speed, it added.