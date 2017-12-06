FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China central bank expected to conduct MLF one more time in mid-Dec: Financial News
Sections
Featured
Companies prepare for disorderly Brexit
The road to Brexit
Companies prepare for disorderly Brexit
Trump's first year in office marked by controversy and protests
wider image
Trump's first year in office marked by controversy and protests
Arabs reject Trump's Jerusalem move
Arabs reject Trump's Jerusalem move
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 6, 2017 / 2:32 AM / a day ago

China central bank expected to conduct MLF one more time in mid-Dec: Financial News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank is expected to use its medium-term lending facility one more time in the middle of this month, the Financial News, a paper run by the central bank said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A Chinese national flag flutters at the headquarters of a commercial bank on a financial street near the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, China's central bank, in central Beijing November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is also likely to inject funds via 28-day reverse repos and use its temporary liquidity facility ahead of Lunar New Year in 2018 as it did this year, according to the paper.

It estimated that the central bank would inject a total of around 300 billion yuan of long-term funds into the market, along with around one trillion yuan of fiscal expenditure at the year-end, to help stabilise cash conditions.

On Wednesday, the PBOC injected 188 billion yuan into the financial system via one-year MLF loans, with rates unchanged.

Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.