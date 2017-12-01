FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China lends $119.2 billion individual mortgages via housing fund in January-October
December 1, 2017 / 10:04 AM / a day ago

China lends $119.2 billion individual mortgages via housing fund in January-October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China issued 787.8 billion yuan ($119.2 billion) worth of individual mortgage loans via the housing provident fund in January-October, the housing ministry said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Apartment blocks are pictured next to a construction site on a hazy day in Wuqing district of Tianjin, China, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

The housing provident fund is a kind of social insurance that allows Chinese employees to save money toward purchasing their own homes.

Housing fund deposits nationwide totaled 1.53 trillion yuan while withdrawals reached 1.03 trillion yuan during the first 10 months of the year, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development said on its website.

China has tightened rules on home buyers borrowing from the housing provident fund to rein in skyrocketing property prices in many cities that have fueled fears of a growing bubble.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
