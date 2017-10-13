China September trade surplus with U.S. highest on record: Reuters calculations

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s trade surplus with the United States in September rose to $28.08 billion versus $26.23 billion last month, Chinese customs data on Friday showed.

The surplus was the highest ever with the U.S. for any single month, based on Reuters calculations based on official data going back to 2008.

China’s Jan-Sept trade surplus with the U.S. was $195.54 billion, the data showed.

That could give fresh ammunition to U.S. President Donald Trump, who has long complained that the trade imbalance between the two nations hurts the U.S. economy.