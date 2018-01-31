China will not block 'normal movement of money' in pursuit of trade liberalization - Premier Li

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will continue to advance trade liberalization and will not block “normal movement of money”, Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday, denying claims that China exercises capital controls.

Li made the remarks after meeting visiting British Prime Minister Theresa May in Beijing. He did not specify under what circumstances such capital flows are considered normal.

Chinese companies have faced lengthy approvals for their outbound deals after Beijing tightened capital controls late last year in an effort to stabilize a weakening yuan.