FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China to boost financial support for small businesses
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 27, 2017 / 3:59 PM / in 22 days

China to boost financial support for small businesses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s cabinet said on Wednesday that it will take a number of measures, including tax exemptions and targeted reserve requirement ratio cuts, to encourage banks to support small businesses.

Financial institutions will be exempt from value-added taxes (VAT) on income from interest for loans to small and micro-sized businesses and individually-owned businesses for two years from Dec. 1, according to a statement released after a cabinet meeting.

The maximum loan to each of the above-mentioned borrowers that is eligible for tax exemption will be raised to 1 million yuan ($150,000) from 100,000 yuan, it said.

Authorities will lower the reserve requirement ratios of commercial banks that extend a big enough proportion of their outstanding or new loans to small and micro-sized businesses, individually-owned businesses and farmers, it added.

The government will also strengthen policy and financial support for small and medium-sized companies, including stetting up a state financing guarantee fund.

Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.