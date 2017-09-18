FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Commerce Ministry says EU solar panel decision is a "positive step"
September 18, 2017 / 8:29 AM / a month ago

China's Commerce Ministry says EU solar panel decision is a "positive step"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers walk past solar panels in Jimo, Shandong Province, China, April 21, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Ministry of Commerce said on Monday that the European Union’s decision to lower the minimum price for imported Chinese solar panels is a “positive step” for market normalization.

The E.U. decided on Sept. 16 to lower the minimum price that Chinese solar panel makers are allowed to sell into Europe, the ministry said in a statement on the its website.

The ministry added that it hopes the E.U. will terminate all anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs against Chinese solar panel imports.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

