China's HNA CEO sees asset sales as part of adjustment: media

BEIJING (Reuters) - HNA Group CEO Adam Tan said the acquisitive company is making adjustments to conform with national policies, and has sold some investments and real estate projects to improve its liquidity, domestic media reported on Tuesday.

HNA Group CEO Adam Tan gives a speech during the 2017 Asia Game Changer Awards and Gala Dinner in Manhattan, New York, U.S. November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Tan said the company would not invest in those areas not backed by the government, while supporting Beijing’s Belt and Road initiative, the 21st Century Herald reported.

“Companies cannot invest chaotically overseas, because chaotic investment creates trouble,” Tan was quoted in a separate article by the media portal Sina.com.

HNA Group, which has agreed to deals valued at more than $50 billion over two years, including stakes in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT.N) and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), is facing increased scrutiny from regulators and bankers due to announced changes to its shareholding structure and its use of leverage.

The group is also planning an initial public offering of Zurich-based Gategroup Holding AG next year, Bloomberg reported, citing Tan.

The Swiss Takeover Board said last Friday that HNA gave partially untrue or incomplete information during the takeover of Swiss airline catering firm Gategroup, which the conglomerate bought for $1.5 billion last year.

The Swiss regulator said the aviation, hospitality and financial services group had failed to disclose that company executives held controlling stakes in the conglomerate and also gave incorrect shareholdings for the top two stakeholders - Bharat Bhise and Guan Jun - in the Gategroup offer prospectus.