BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan said on Sunday that China will continue to restrict irrational outbound investment.

Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan attends a news conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China March 11, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Zhong made the comment at a briefing on the sidelines of China’s annual session of parliament.