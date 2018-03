BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator has approved three initial public offerings (IPOs) that aim to raise a combined total of up to 1.4 billion yuan ($220.72 million), the official Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

One of the IPOs will be on the Shanghai bourse, one is on the Shenzhen Small & Medium Enterprise board, and the other is on the ChiNext board, the agency reported the China Securities Regulatory Commission saying.