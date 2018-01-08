FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's central bank says it will skip OMOs on Monday
January 8, 2018 / 1:34 AM / 2 days ago

China's central bank says it will skip OMOs on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank said it will skip open market operations for the 11th straight trading day on Monday as liquidity levels in the banking system were “relatively high”.

On a net basis, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) will drain 40 billion yuan ($6.17 billion) from the money market for the day, equal to the amount of reverse repos due to mature on Monday.

The PBOC drained a net 510 billion yuan from the money market last week.

China’s central bank drained 65 billion yuan on a net basis from money markets in 2017.

Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
