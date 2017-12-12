PBOC to inject 150 billion yuan via reverse repos: traders

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank will inject 150 billion yuan ($22.67 billion) into money markets on Tuesday, traders said.

FILE PHOTO - A woman walks out of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is injecting 80 billion yuan through seven-day reverse bond repurchase agreements and 70 billion yuan through 28-day reverse repos, they said.

On a net basis, the PBOC will inject a net 40 billion yuan into the market via open market operations for the day, with 110 billion yuan worth of reverse repos due to mature on Tuesday.

The PBOC drained a net 510 billion yuan from the money market last week.

($1 = 6.6175 Chinese yuan)