BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s government is fully confident of achieving its 2018 growth target of around 6.5 percent, the head of the state council’s research office Huang Shouhong told a news briefing on Monday.

A man stands on the Bund in front of Shanghai's financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

The growth target for this year, announced earlier on Monday in Premier Li Keqiang’s annual work report, was the same as one set for 2017. China’s economy grew 6.9 percent last year.