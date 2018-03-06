China's Hainan government will not offer support to HNA Group: vice governor

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Hainan provincial government does not intend to offer support to cash-strapped, aviation-to-financial services conglomerate HNA Group [HNAIRC.UL], Vice Governor Mao Chaofeng said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A HNA Group logo is seen on the building of HNA Plaza in Beijing, China February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

Mao, asked on the sidelines of China’s annual meeting of parliament whether the provincial government will offer support to HNA, said the government will not interfere in a company’s operations and cannot contravene the rules of the market economy.

Mao said, however, there should not be any problems for HNA Group given the quality of its assets and the current situation.

HNA, which is based in Hainan, has been selling assets and shareholdings, while restructuring its widespread operations, following a $50 billion investment spree that left the company in a precarious cash crunch.