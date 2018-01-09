China fines two truck makers for pollution, emissions fraud - ministry

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s environment ministry said on Tuesday it had fined two local truck makers a total of at least 38 million yuan ($5.84 million) for manufacturing vehicles that do not meet pollution standards and for engaging in emissions fraud.

The Ministry of Environmental Protection (MEP) said in a notice that it had fined the Shandong-based Kama Automobile Manufacturing Ltd 31.74 million yuan for exceeding emissions standards in its diesel trucks and for misusing pollution control devices in order to pass inspections.

It also fined the Shandong Tangjun Ouling Automobile Co Ltd more than 7 million yuan after 109 of the company’s light diesel trucks were found to have exceeded emissions standards.

The fines include confiscated revenues as well as an additional levy set at twice the value of the substandard vehicles, the ministry said.

Kama Automobiles and Tangjun Ouling could not be immediately reached for comment.

The environment ministry said the move was the first time that automakers had been fined as a result of violations of China’s air pollution regulations, and showed the country would display “zero tolerance” for firms that break the law.

Tackling vehicle pollution has been a key element of the country’s ongoing war on pollution, especially in its big cities, with emissions from cars believed to contribute about 40 percent of total air pollution in the Chinese capital, Beijing.

($1 = 6.5055 yuan)